Mayhem Sign Bailey Brkin

October 29, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Monday that goaltender Bailey Brkin has signed with the team.

Brkin's rights were acquired by the Mayhem in a trade with Quad City on October 23, and his addition comes after the Mayhem traded goaltender Brody Claeys to Pensacola on Sunday.

Brkin has spent the last three seasons in the SPHL with Quad City, where he played for coach Dave Pszenyczny, posting a record of 22-17-2-1 in 43 games played, along with a .915 career save percentage and a 2.73 goals-against average.

He was loaned to the ECHL seven times between 2021-2023, playing in a total of 28 games at the double-A level.

Prior to his professional career, Brkin played parts of four seasons in the WHL with the Swift Current Broncos, Kootenay Ice, Spokane Chiefs, and Moose Jaw Warriors. He backstopped the Chiefs to a WHL semifinal appearance in the 2018-19 season, posting a 27-11-2 record along with 2.75 goals-against average in the regular season.

Brkin also played part of the 2019-20 season in the OHL with the Soo Greyhounds, where he recorded a 17-8-3 record, and played alongside Seattle Kraken forward Tye Kartye.

Brkin and the rest of the Mayhem are hitting the road for the next three weeks, but will be back in Macon on Saturday, November 23, for Pack the Plex Night against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

