Rivermen Rise to Occasion, Defeat Evansville 5-2 in Morning Action

October 29, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







EVANSVILLE, IN - It can sometimes be tough for teams to rise and shine for morning games. But the Rivermen proved themselves worthy of the task on Tuesday morning. Peoria, after surrendering the first goal, stormed back to secure a 5-2 victory in Evansville, Indiana at the Ford Center.

For most of the first period, it was a back-and-forth affair, but it was Evansville who netted the first goal of the game late in the period off of a quick pass from behind the net. Despite 11 shots and a breakaway, the Rivermen trialed 1-0 in the second period.

The Rivermen went right on the attack as Mike Gelatt located the puck right off. A face-off and roofed a shot into the top shelf. Geleatt's second of the season they tied the game up 1-1. A few minutes later the Rivermen took their first lead of the game off of a point shot from Renat Dadadzhanov from the right-wing side. The shot produced a rebound that Tyler Kobryn pounced on to put into the back of the net for his first of the season. However, Evansville was able to tie the game mid-way through the period, Alex Koopmeiners gave Peoria the lead back on a mini-two-on-one with Griffen Fox thanks to a quick shot from the right-wing circle.

Peoria extended their lead in the third period thanks to a deflection goal by Mike Gelatt from a Griffen Fox shot that put the Rivermen up 4-2. Then, on the power-play, Josh Martin, the rookie from Brownstown, Michigan, took advantage of a broken play and stepped up into the slot as a rebound drifted to him. Martin shot home the rebound to secure his first goal in professional hockey.

The Rivermen end the month of October with a 2-0-2 record and look forward to a November filled with games against their rivals Quad City and Evansville. Peoria will open up the eleventh month of 2024 on the road in Moline, Illinois as the Rivermen start a home-and-home weekend with the Storm.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.