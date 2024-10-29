Quad City's Cole Golka Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Cole Golka of the Quad City Storm has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Week for October 21-27.

Golka scored four goals, including one game-winner, added two assists, and was +6 in leading Quad City to a pair of road wins over Knoxville as the 3-0-0 Storm matched their best start in team history.

On Friday, Golka notched his first two goals of the season and added an assist as Quad City shut out the Ice Bears 5-0. The following night, Golka matched his performance from Friday by scoring a pair of goals, including the overtime game-winner, and adding an assist as the Storm defeated Knoxville 4-3.

Now in his fifth full season as a pro after four years at the College of St. Scholastica, the Ardrossan, AB native currently leads the SPHL with a +7 rating, while ranking tied for second in goals (four) and points (seven). Last season, Golka was second in the SPHL with 32 goals while finishing tied for sixth in points (53).

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week: Carson Rose, Birmingham (2 gp, 4g, 1a, +4, gwg), Matthew Barnaby, Evansville (2 gp, 3g), Dalton Hunter, Fayetteville (2 gp, 2g, 1a), Buster Larsson, Huntsville (2 gp, 2g, 1a, +2), Alex Cohen, Macon (2 gp, 1g, 1a, gwg) and Nick Ford, Roanoke (2 gp, 1g, 2a)

