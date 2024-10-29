Bulls Defeat Pensacola Ice Flyers 5-2 in Thrilling Road Victory

October 29, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Birmingham Bulls News Release







The Birmingham Bulls emerged victorious against the Pensacola Ice Flyers in a matchup held in Pensacola on October 26, 2024. It was a hard-fought game, with the Bulls maintaining control throughout, securing an important road win. Pensacola put up a solid effort, but the Bulls' teamwork and determination proved too much. This victory continues Birmingham's strong start to the season and adds to their growing confidence as they push forward.

