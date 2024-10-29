Bulls Secure 4-3 Win in First Road Game of the Season

The Birmingham Bulls secured their first road win of the season with a gritty 4-3 victory over the Macon Mayhem. The Bulls' offensive firepower came from Gillespie, Rose, Olynek, and Glover, each finding the back of the net in a tightly contested game.

With Macon pressing hard in the final minutes, Birmingham's defense held firm, shutting down scoring chances to preserve the win. It's clear the Bulls are growing in confidence as they find their rhythm early in the season.

This road win builds momentum as Birmingham continues its push for a successful season.

Final Score: Birmingham Bulls 4, Macon Mayhem 3.

