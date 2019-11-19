Mayhem Part Ways with Head Coach Leo Thomas

Macon Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas

MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem have parted ways with Head Coach Leo Thomas, the team announced today.

Thomas had been in his second season as the Mayhem Head Coach and fourth with the team, serving as the Assistant Coach under Kevin Kerr from 2016-2018. He helped lead the organization to its first-ever championship in 2017, and was named as the team's second Head Coach in franchise history on May 23rd of 2018. Throughout his tenure of 68 games, Thomas accrued a record of 29-32-7.

"Changes are something that are always difficult to make, especially in such a tight-knit organization," Mayhem General Manager Blair Floyd said. "This decision was not an easy one, nor something done hastily. Ownership and management evaluated all facets of the current state of the team and felt it was best to move in a new direction. We want to express our personal and professional admiration for Leo and thank him for the investment and sacrifices he made for the organization. We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

In Thomas' absence, second-year Assistant Coach Ryan Michel will serve as the interim Head Coach until a successor is named. In the meantime, stay tuned on the Mayhem website and on social media for the most up-to-date content.

