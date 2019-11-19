Dawgs Sign Goalie Jake Theut

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that goaltender Jake Theut has been signed to a contract and goaltender Stephen Klein has been placed on waivers.

Theut opened the season with the Dawgs and appeared in two games with one start before being released on November 10. He has a 2.71 goals against average and .903 save percentage in his time with Roanoke this season. The rookie netminder played the majority of his college career at Northeastern University before transferring to the University of Alabama-Huntsville for his final season of eligibility in 2018-19.

Klein played in seven games for the Dawgs and went 1-3-1 with a 4.59 GAA and .884 save percentage.

The Rail Yard Dawgs return to action on Friday night at home against the Huntsville Havoc. It's the Holiday Food Drive game presented by Kroger with K92 and the team is collecting non-perishable items for Feeding America. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at Berglund Center.

