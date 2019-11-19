Leading-Scorer Luke Stork Called up to ECHL Atlanta

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Riding a hot scoring-streak to start his season with the Fayetteville Marksmen, leading-scorer Luke Stork has received a call-up to the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators; the first Marksmen moving up in the 2019-2020 season.

The 24-year-old Forward joined the Marksmen after spending the entirety of his first professional year in the ECHL, splitting time in 42 games between the Maine Mariners and Gladiators. During his time in Atlanta last season, the Ohio State alumni collected six points (2G+4A) in 26 games. Through nine games this season in Fayetteville, Stork already found himself with 12 points (7G+5A), including five goals in his last three games.

Marksmen Head Coach Jesse Kallechy commended the effort of Stork in his time with the Marksmen.

"Luke's skill and ability to move the puck allowed him to have great success here, and his work-ethic made him a guy we loved to have on the ice. We expect him to continue producing and performing at the next level," said Kallechy "Call-Ups are always exciting for the guys, and while we'd love to have Storky back, we hope he excels in Atlanta and earns a spot up there."

In a corresponding move, the Marksmen announce the signing of rookie right-winger Darius Davidson from American International College (NCAA D1). The Surrey, BC native most recently played for the Southern Professional Hockey League's Macon Mayhem in four games. Standing at 6'1â³ & 196lbs, Davidson nearly-matches the physical disposition of Stork.

We wish the best for Storky in Atlanta, and welcome Darius Davidson to Fayetteville!

