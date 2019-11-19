Fayetteville's Taylor McCloy Named Warrior Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today named Taylor McCloy of the Fayetteville Marksmen as the Warrior Player of the Week for November 11-17.

Over the weekend, the Marksmen picked up a pair of wins against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs and McCloy played a big role in the team's success, scoring three goals, adding two assists and finishing with a +5 rating. With the sweep, Fayetteville maintained a share of first place and extended their winning streak to seven games.

On Friday, McCloy got Fayetteville on the board first by scoring a goal less than five minutes into the first period. Later in the second period, McCloy scored his second goal of the game to make the score 4-0. Roanoke responded by scoring two goals in the third period but the Marksmen's offense matched that and Fayetteville defeated Roanoke 6-2 as McCloy finished the game with two goals and one assist.

On the Marksmen's "Bunch of Jerks Night" Saturday, the second period opened with McCloy scoring a goal just 50 seconds in to break a 1-1 tie. The remaining 19 minutes saw a back-and-forth scoring battle as the teams headed into intermission with Fayetteville up 4-3, which would be the final score as McCloy recorded one goal and an assist.

Before turning pro, McCloy played four seasons for Adrian College where he earned NCHA All-Conference Team and All-Tournament Team honors his senior season when he led the Bulldogs with career highs in points (38) and goals (24). McCloy's 24 goals were also third-best in the nation at the NCAA Division III level.

Other nominees: Shaquille Merasty (BHM), Taylor Makin (EVV), Tyler Piacentini (HSV), Stefan Brucato (KNX), Stepan Timofeev (MAC), Tommaso Bucci (PEN), Darren McCormick (PEO), Shane Bennett (QC) and Colton Wolter (RNK)

