Mayhem Make Multiple Schedule Changes, Updates

October 31, 2019





MACON, GA - Due to scheduling conflicts, the Mayhem have switched two of their home games in March to two other dates. All promotional nights have now been finalized, aside from the last date which yet to be determined. Time of puck drop for two road games has also been altered.

Home Date Changes

-From Friday, March 6th, 2020 (7:30) -> To Friday, November 15th, 2019 (7:30)

-From Saturday, March 7th, 2020 (7:00) -> To TBD

The Mayhem will still be hosting the Knoxville Ice Bears on both of these nights. Season ticket holders do not need to trouble themselves with getting new tickets; the links to both games have been reprogrammed and will be valid for their new corresponding dates. The TBD date is expected to be finalized in the next week.

Promotional Night Changes, Updates

-Friday, November 15th, 2019 (7:30) -> Whitey Tighty Toss

-Friday, December 13th, 2019 (7:30) -> The Grinch Night

-Friday, January 10th, 2020 (7:30) -> 90's Night

-Friday, January 31st, 2020 (7:30) -> First Responders Night

-TBD - TBD

-Friday, March 27th, 2020 (7:30) -> Military Appreciation Weekend

-Saturday, March 28th, 2020 (7:00) -> Military Appreciation Weekend

The first altered date, November 15th, will be Whitey Tighty Toss at the Macon Centreplex. Similar rules apply to the Teddy Bear Toss; fans are encouraged to bring brand new, packaged underwear/socks, and to throw them onto the ice after the Mayhem score their first goal. All products will be donated to local charities.

The Mayhem have re-branded the promotional night on Friday, December 13th, 2019 from Krampus Night to The Grinch Night.

90's Night was a big hit last season, so we're bringing it back! It will take place on Friday, January 10th of 2020.

First Responders Night has been moved from 03/27/20 to 01/31/20 due to the schedule change.

The second altered date will take place in lieu of one of the originally scheduled Military Appreciation Weekend games. The new date and promotion will likely be determined within the next week.

Military Appreciation Weekend has been moved to the final home weekend of the regular season.

Road Game Time Changes

-On Saturday, December 28th, 2019, puck drop in Huntsville has moved from 7 pm to 3 pm Central Time.

-On Thursday, February 20th, 2020, puck drop in Fayetteville has moved from 7 pm to 10 am Eastern Time.

Opponent Change

-On Saturday, February 22nd, 2020, the Mayhem opponents have been switched from the Evansville Thunderbolts to the Birmingham Bulls.

The Mayhem apologize for any inconveniences these schedule changes may have caused. We are working closely with Spectra to assure the transition to the new dates runs as smoothly as possible for our fans. We expect to have an update regarding the new date, time, and promotion for the 03/07/20 game very soon. In the meantime, do not hesitate to contact the Mayhem front office with any questions. We can be reached at (478) 803-1592.

