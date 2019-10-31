Family Four-Pack Sponsor, First Date Announced

MACON, GA - The Mayhem are proud to announce our new Family 4-Pack partners for the 2019-20 season. Texas Roadhouse has agreed to sponsor the promotion, which will have its first date on Friday, November 15th against the Knoxville Ice Bears.

The game on November 15th was the first of two home dates which were changed as a result of schedule conflicts. The second date is yet to be determined.

In addition to the Whitey Tighty Toss, the Mayhem are offering the Family 4-Pack Offer on this night for the first time this season! The promotion has changed slightly from previous seasons. Those who purchase the 4-pack will receive four tickets to the corresponding game, as well as one $30 gift card to Texas Roadhouse (valid only at the Macon location).

As was the case last season, Family 4-Packs must be purchased at least 24 hours in advance of the pertaining game. A maximum of two family 4-packs can be purchased per person.

The Mayhem plan on holding multiple Family 4-Pack nights throughout 2019-20. The dates for the rest of the season are yet to be finalized, and will be announced at a later time.

To purchase a Family 4-Pack for Friday, November 15th, call the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592. Puck drops at 7:30 pm ET.

