Rivermen Make Pair of Transactions

October 31, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release





Peoria, IL- The Peoria Rivermen announced today that the team has signed forward Drake Hunter to a standard contract after previously being on a three game contract. Additionally, the team has placed defenseman Alex D'Oliveira on waivers.

Hunter, 25, made his season debut Tuesday morning in Evansville. Though it was the first game action for Hunter, the three game contract he was placed on to begin the year counts games a skater does not play in, making Tuesday's game the last opportunity for head coach Jean-Guy Trudel to play Hunter before making a decision. A native of Greenfield, MN, Drake is one of five returning players from last year's Rivermen squad. In 30 games, Hunter scored three goals and collected nine points.

Single, Season, and Group tickets for Peoria's 38th season of professional hockey presented by Midwest Orthopaedic Center are on sale now at the Toyota Box Office in the Peoria Civic Center, or by phone (309) 676-1040 at the Rivermen office, located at 201 S.W. Jefferson Street.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.