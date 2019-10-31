Paint The Ice To Honor Military Tuesday

Quad City Storm Salute to Military Ice Painting

Tuesday November 5th from 10:00 A.M. until 7:00 P.M. Quad Citizens are invited to come to the TaxSlayer Center and paint the names of friends, family, coworkers and anyone who has served or is serving in the United States Military on the ice.

There is no charge for painting names and the Storm will provide paint and brushes. All names will remain on the ice for Salute To Military Night Saturday November 9th when the Storm take on the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Tickets for Salute To Military Night will be sold at the ice painting and are available at QuadCityStorm.com. On Salute To Military Night the Storm will be wearing camouflage military jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game to raise money for Guide Dogs Of America.

