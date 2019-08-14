Mayhem Ink Goaltender Alex Fotinos

The Mayhem have added a second goaltender to their training camp roster, signing Alex Fotinos to a tryout for the 2019-20 season.

Fotinos is a Toronto native and played the entirety of his junior hockey career fairly close to home, spending time in multiple Ontario junior leagues. He played the majority of his junior days in the OHL between the Barrie Colts and Windsor Spitfires, both of which have produced a high number of NHL alumni. After wrapping up his junior career, Fotinos began a three-year college stint at York University in Toronto, where he studied Political Science and backstopped the Lions to an Ontario University Athletics championship in his first year. Last season, he earned the team's Bob Hedley Unsung Hero Award in his final year at university.

"Alex has a great work ethic and has played very well at every level of his career," Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas said. "We are thrilled he picked Macon as the spot to start his professional career."

The 6'0, 180-pound net-minder joins an organization known for developing and advancing goaltenders in recent years. The Mayhem's track record in terms of their goaltending was an enticing draw for the 24-year-old, who signed a contract with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder at the end of last season, though he did not play in a game. He looks forward to continuing Macon's strong legacy at the goalie position under what he believes will be some of the best mentoring available.

"I'm really looking forward to playing for Macon this year," Fotinos said. "I want to be a part of a winning organization that has top-class coaching. Ultimately, I felt this would be the best place for me to excel in my career and succeed."

Fotinos joins Kevin Entmaa to the Mayhem's goaltending corps, becoming the fourteenth overall player signing this off-season. Stay tuned on the Mayhem website and on social media as training camp signings are made throughout the summer. Spots will continue to fill as the season draws nearer. Opening night is scheduled for October 18th against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Mayhem season tickets and partial plans are available for the 2019-20 season. For more information, call the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592.

