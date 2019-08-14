Pawloski Returns to Fayetteville After Dynamite Playoff Run

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Jason Pawloski returns to Fayetteville following dynamite playoff run.

After starting all three playoff games for the Marksmen last season the 6'0,198lb goalie had an .934% save percentage and a 2.39 goals against average in the President's Cup playoff run.

Pawloski split time between the SPHL (Fayetteville and Knoxville) and the ECHL (Greenville and Indy) last year after playing four years at Minnesota State University in Mankato.

With this signing marks the first goalie signed to the Marksmen roster by head coach Jesse Kallechy.

Welcome to the Marksmen, Jason!

