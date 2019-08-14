Evansville Thunderbolts Brings Back Brandon Tucker

August 14, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





The Evansville Thunderbolts Professional Hockey Team of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) and Head Coach Jeff Bes have announced the signing of their second player for the upcoming 2019-2020 season. Forward Brandon Tucker has agreed to terms and will join the Thunderbolts when training camp begins in early October.

Brandon Tucker played in 49 games for Evansville last year, scoring 5 goals and adding 14 assists for 19 points. The 6'-2", 200 lbs. native of Colorado Springs, Colorado played in his first professional season during 2018-2019. Tucker celebrated his 23rd birthday yesterday and has over 300 Fortnite victories. He played junior hockey for the Odessa (Texas) Jackalopes and was best known for scoring a 100-foot game winning goal against Wichita Falls during the 2015-16 season in the North American Hockey League.

"I'm really excited to come back to Evansville," Brandon said. "The city is a great place to be and the Ford Center is first class. I think this will be a big turnaround season for the team and I hope to make a big impact in making that happen."

"We are excited to welcome Brandon Tucker back this season," Head Coach Jeff Bes said. "He has the ability to get under opponents' skin and definitely bring his physical play every night. With a solid first season under his belt, we expect Brandon to continue his development and be counted on both on and off the ice."

The Evansville Thunderbolts are a minor professional hockey team in the Southern Professional Hockey League. The team plays their home games at The Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. 2019-2020 Season Tickets are currently on sale and the home opener is Saturday, October 19th against the Birmingham Bulls. For more information on season tickets, group tickets, or sponsorship opportunities, please call the Thunderbolts at 812-422-BOLT (2658).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.