Quad City Storm Set Training for Give Back Program

August 14, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release





The Quad City Storm promised to be the "community's team" during their inaugural season last year and they put their money where their promise was. After the team won the league's community service award in June, the final $1000 check was delivered to United Way bringing the total to over $170,000 back to the Quad Cities community.

"We want this program to grow and we want to show nonprofits and companies how to do it," said Storm President, Gwen Tombergs. "The Give Back program is a win/win for the Storm and our community. If someone brings a group to a Storm game, we give them a check! We get new fans and the organizations raises money."

Non-profits and companies that raise money for them are invited to attend one of our training sessions at the TaxSlayer Center. Two times are available:

Tuesday, August 20, 8:00 A.M.

Tuesday, August 20, 4:00 P.M.

Organizations that would like to be considered for a Chuck-A-Puck fundraising date must send a representative to one of the training sessions.

RSVPs are requested at haley@quadcitystorm.com. For questions call the Storm office at 309-277-1364.

