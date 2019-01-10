Mayhem Help Raise $2,100 for Houston County Sharks

MACON, GA - On Wednesday, January 9th, twelve players from the Mayhem paid a visit to Houston County High School to play against the Houston County Sharks in a wheelchair basketball game. It was the second consecutive season in which the Mayhem played against the Sharks.

"We were so glad we got to play against the Sharks again this year," said Mayhem Community Relations Director Colin Mitchell. "This is always one of our favorite events we do. We're happy we could help the Sharks raise some money, and we're excited to do this again next year!

Taking part in this event, the Mayhem not only bolstered their presence in the Central Georgia Community, but they also financially benefitted another local sports team. Tickets to this game were sold at the door for $5 each, and over 300 were sold on Wednesday night. Approximately $2,100 were raised for this game, with all of it being donated to the Houston County Sharks for their travel costs, equipment, and other needs of the team.

The Mayhem had difficulty matching the speed and skill of the Sharks on Wednesday night, and were ultimately defeated by a hefty margin. According to the Sharks' coach, the Mayhem have no reason to hang their heads. "In the 11 years we've played, we've won 22 state championships," Christy Jones, Houston County Adaptive Sports Coordinator and Sharks team coach said.

The Mayhem will open a home weekend against the Birmingham Bulls this Friday and Saturday night at the Macon Centreplex. Friday night is Arcade Night, presented by The Creek FM. Saturday is 90s Night, where the Mayhem will be wearing specialty jerseys which will be sold at a live auction following the game. Puck drops at 7:35 pm ET both nights.

