Rivermen Defenseman Grinbergs Loaned to ECHL Indy

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced today that the team has loaned defenseman Ralfs Grinbergs to the ECHL's Indy Fuel. Grinbergs becomes the 17th call-up from Peoria's roster to the next level this season and is one of 10 players currently on loan to an ECHL team.

Grinbergs earns his first ECHL stint in his second North American season after he spent all of 2017-18 with the SPHL's Mississippi RiverKings. The Riga, Latvia native joins Rivermen teammate Guillaume Naud in Indy, while Rivermen defensemen Jake Flegel (Atlanta), Chris Rygus (Jacksonville), Cody Smith, and Brandon Parrone (Norfolk) as well as centers Will Smith (Adirondack) and Joseph Widmar (Atlanta), winger Joe Kalisz (Maine) and goaltender Storm Phaneuf (Kalamazoo) are also currently on loan to ECHL clubs.

Grinbergs has notched a goal and 13 assists in 23 games for the Rivermen this season, and his +18 plus/minus rating is second on the Rivermen roster, trailing league-leader Austin Vieth. Last season with the RiverKings Grinbergs saw action in 51 regular-season contests, recording three goals and 14 assists before adding an assist in three postseason outings as the RiverKings were ousted from the Challenge Round by eventual champion Huntsville.

