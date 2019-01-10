Thunderbolts Set to Host Rivermen Twice this Weekend

January 10, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





Evansville, IN: The Evansville Thunderbolts have battled through injuries, illness, and call-ups for the past few weeks. With several players returning to create a full roster, the Thunderbolts are anticipating more positive results as they prepare to host Peoria tomorrow and Saturday night at the Evansville Ford Center.

Weekend In Review:

Evansville would fall to the Quad City Storm at home on Friday night, with Tyler Howe scoring the lone goal in the 3-1 loss. The Thunderbolts, heavily outmanned and outgunned, would lose in Peoria the following night, 7-1, with Scott Donahue scoring the lone tally. Braeden Ostepchuk would only be in net for 5 of the 10 total goals and was otherwise sharp in the roughly 110 minutes in net this past weekend.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will host the Peoria Rivermen twice this weekend, tomorrow and Saturday night. Both games at the Ford Center will begin at 7:15pm CT. Friday night will be Hoosier Lottery Night with the first 1,000 adults in the building will receive a special free Hoosier Lottery ticket. Saturday will be the second Dogs Night Out of the season. Dog tickets are available for only 5 dollars each. Water bowls and dog bathroom facilities will be available in the concourse as well as outside the Ford Center. A special Thunderbolts dog bandana will be for sale with a portion of the proceeds going to THE SPIRIT FUND that funds medical care for severely abused animals.

Scouting the Opponent:

* Peoria Rivermen:

* Record: 20-3-3, 43 Points, 1st Place

* Thunderbolts 18-19 Record vs. PEO: 0-6-1

* Leading Goal Scorer: Austin Vieth (15 Goals)

* Leading Point Scorers: Alec Hagaman (28 Points)

* Primary Goaltender: Stephen Klein (11-3-0, .914 Save %)

This past Friday, the Rivermen would come back to defeat Huntsville at home by a 4-3 score, after trailing 3-2 going into the third period. Brandon Parrone, Austin Vieth, Mike Gurtler, and Justin Greenberg would provide the offense, while Klein made 23 saves in net. The next night against Evansville, it would be Ryan Mulder in net and he would record the win behind Peoria goals from Greenberg, Vieth, Gurtler, Dean Yakura, Ben Blasko, Nick Neville, and Ben Oskroba. The Rivermen would complete the weekend sweep with a 3-0 shutout of the Havoc at home on Sunday afternoon, with goals from Hagaman, Blasko, and Jake Hamilton, and a perfect 23-save game for Klein.

Transactions

* 1/3: Carter Shinkaruk activated off of Injured Reserve

* 1/4: Pijus Rulevicius traded to Peoria in exchange for Brandon Rumble and Austin Frank

* 1/5: Austin Frank returned from call-up to Norfolk Admirals (ECHL)

* 1/7: Brandon Rumble traded to Pensacola in exchange for Russell Jordan

* 1/8: Russell Jordan traded to Birmingham in exchange for Evan Schultz

* 1/8: Nathan Ferriero placed on 30 Day Injured Reserve

* 1/8: Shayne Morrissey returned from call-up to Toledo Walleye (ECHL)

* 1/9: Frank Schumacher returned from call-up to Wheeling Nailers (ECHL)

* 1/9: Joe Ftoma placed on waivers

* 1/10: Mitch Atkins placed on waivers

* 1/10: Fred Hein placed on waivers

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their third season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

