Marksmen, Rustic Burger Team up for '8LACKOUT'

January 10, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - On January 26, the Fayetteville Marksmen are officially unveiling "OPERATION: 8LACKOUT", with $8 tickets, 1/2 priced soft drinks, and $1 popcorn.

This endeavor becomes even more exciting, as the Marksmen organization as officially partnered up with local upstart-restaurant, RUSTIC BURGER in Fayetteville.

Rustic Burger opened their doors in 2018, and found immediate critical success. With a perfect, 5-star rating on their Facebook page and rave reviews across multiple platforms, they've immediately found a niche in the All-American City, with over 21,000 hamburgers sold last year.

Rustic Burger has an outstanding offer to coincide with their partnership efforts for OPERATION: 8LACKOUT - if the Marksmen WIN, you WIN! Bring your game ticket to Rustic Burger from January 27 to February 4 to receive 30 percent your order.

If the Marksmen somehow lose, Rustic Burger will still honor a percentage offer, 20 percent off with a game ticket at the restaurant.

The Marksmen organization is so excited to welcome in a local small-business for such an exciting night of hockey and entertainment in the Crown Coliseum, and look forward to a wonderful relationship into 2019.

The Marksmen are back home Saturday, January 12 for our Pups & Pucks Night. Tickets are available now by calling the Marksmen office at (910) 321-0123!

