Mayhem Finish Season Series with Sweep of Pensacola

February 8, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - In a rare high-scoring affair for the Mayhem, the Ice Flyers couldn't keep up as the Mayhem took down Pensacola 5-3 in Florida tonight.

The Mayhem got to their game early tonight, as they chased former Mayhem goaltender Brody Claeys with three quick goals in the first period. First, Justin Kelley finished a pretty play thanks to a nice feed from Dan Winslow. Then, Jacob Schnapp cleaned up a rebound to give the Mayhem some padding to their lead. Less than a minute later, Dan Winslow wired a shot from the high slot over the glove of Claeys to put the Mayhem up 3-0 early. The Ice Flyers would score on a deflection from Matt Wiesner to cut the lead back to two goals before the end of the period.

In the second, the Mayhem were on their heels, but got a breakaway goal from Conor Witherspoon to get their lead back up to three goals at the 6:13 mark. Sam Dabrowski would score on a goal that even the Pensacola broadcast called questionable due to goaltender interference concerns, but the Mayhem still entered the third period with a multi-goal lead.

Blake Tosto scored quickly in the third to cut the lead back down to one, but just moments later, Jake Goldowski would sneak a puck past Cody Karpinski to extend the lead for good. Dysen Skinner was fantastic, stopping 32 of 35 in net to get the win.

