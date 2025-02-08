Game Preview: February 8 vs Macon

February 8, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers will look to bounce back after their 3-2 lost to the Macon Mayhem Friday night for Toy Story Jersey Night.

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

-

Ice Flyers Record: 13-21-2-3 (31 Points)

Mayhem Record: 16-20-3-0 (35 Points)

PROMO INFO

- Tonight's theme is Toy Story Jersey Night

- Tonight's 50/50 jackpot will benefit Rally Gulf Coast. Get tickets before the start of the 3rd period.

- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle winner will get to take home #8 Tim Faulkner's Jersey.

- Replica Toy Story jerseys will be sold at the team's merchandise stands. Sizes: Youth SM - Youth XL and Adult SM - Adult 4XL. Jerseys will be available online at shop.iceflyers.com after this weekend.

- After tonight's game, fans can skate with players not participating in the live auction for a post-game skate.

WHAT ARE WE WEARING?

The team will be wearing Toy Story themed jerseys. Fans can participate in the team's online auction or live auction after the game in sections 103 and 104 for a chance to take home their favorite player's game-worn jersey.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Away: Friday, February 14 at Birmingham | Watch | 7PM

Away: Saturday, February 15 at Birmingham | Watch | 7PM

