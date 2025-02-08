SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced Pensacola's Jake Hamilton has been suspended pending review of an incident at 12:49 of the second period of Game 188, Macon at Pensacola on Friday, February 7.

Hamilton will miss tonight's game against Macon, and a final decision on the suspension will be announced following the review.

