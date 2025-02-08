SPHL Announces Suspension

Sports stats



SPHL

SPHL Announces Suspension

February 8, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release


HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced Pensacola's Jake Hamilton has been suspended pending review of an incident at 12:49 of the second period of Game 188, Macon at Pensacola on Friday, February 7.

Hamilton will miss tonight's game against Macon, and a final decision on the suspension will be announced following the review.

Check out the SPHL Statistics

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...

SPHL Stories from February 8, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central