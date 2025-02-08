Ice Bears Downed in Road Contest

February 8, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

The Knoxville Ice Bears battled for 60 minutes, but came up short in a 4-1 loss to Roanoke at the Berglund Center Saturday night.

Andrew Harley opened the scoring for Roanoke when he lifted a shot from in front of the crease over Talor Joseph at 4:39. Carson Gallagher scored from the slot to make it 2-0 at 11:51.

Tyler Williams scored his 12th goal of the season with a wrist shot from the right circle to get Knoxville to within one. Derek Osik pushed the puck up the right wing to Williams, who accelerated into the zone and beat Austyn Roudebush down low.

Stephen Alvo responded quickly for Roanoke with a goal from the point less than a minute later.

Jacob Kelly added an empty net goal in the final seconds to cap off the scoring.

Knoxville returns home to host Huntsville on Friday. The Rail Yard Dawgs are off until they visit Knoxville on Saturday night.

