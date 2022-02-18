Mayhem Falter to Ice Bears Onslaught

MACON, GA - Coming off a 12-day layoff, Macon took on the second place Knoxville Ice Bears. A game that would get off to a hot start had a cold finish, resulting in a 6-1 Mayhem loss.

It was a penalty-marred first period right from the start that included a fight between Macon's Caleb Cameron and Knoxville's Skyler Smutek, just thirteen seconds into the game. Macon would make it an early lead when former Ice Bears Defenseman Cody Rogers (6) would get a little payback, as his goal made it 1-0 Mayhem.

Unfortunately, it was all Knoxville after that, scoring three in the second on a power-play goal by Jason Price (8), a penalty shot by Anthony McVeigh (14), and a two on none by Dean Balsamo (19). The three unanswered goals gave the Ice Bears a 3-1 lead after two periods.

It did not get better in the third, as Knoxville scored three more times on goals by J.B. Baker (17), Razmuz Waxin-Engback (15), and J.B. Baker's (18) second goal of the period. The three third-period goals would give Knoxville a 6-1 win.

The Macon Mayhem are back in action Friday, February 18, as they face off against the Fayetteville Marksman on Girl Scout night at 7:30. For tickets, go to maconmayhem.com or call the Macon Coliseum box office at 478-751-9232.

