Bulls Game Day

Birmingham Bulls celebrate a goal against the Macon Mayhem

(Birmingham Bulls, Credit: Seth Allen/Field Pass Hockey) Birmingham Bulls celebrate a goal against the Macon Mayhem(Birmingham Bulls, Credit: Seth Allen/Field Pass Hockey)

Pelham, Ala - The Birmingham Bulls are back on home ice for the third straight game before heading on the road for the rest of the weekend. Birmingham will host the in-state rival Huntsville Havoc for the second time this season. The Bulls hosted the Havoc on January 17th in what was a 2-0 victory.

Stats of the game

This is the 4th times that the two sides have met this season. The home team has won every single game thus far.

October 15th, 2021 in Huntsville: 7- 4 (Havoc W)

November 25th, 2021 in Huntsville: 4 - 1 (Havoc W)

January 17th, 2022 in Birmingham: 2-0 (Birmingham W)

February 5th, 2022 in Huntsville: 2 - 1 (Havoc W)

Birmingham's record against Huntsville in the 2020-2021 season:

4-6-1-0

Huntsville's record against Birmingham in the 2020-2021 season:

7-4-0-0

Birmingham vs. Huntsville the last five seasons:

13-22-6-0

Huntsville vs. Birmingham the last five seasons:

28-12-1-0

Birmingham has been playing as one of the top teams in the league in the last month, including three straight home wins. Bulls record their last ten games:

7-3-0-0

Huntsville's record their last ten games:

6-4-0-0

Bulls record at home:

8-10-1-0

Havoc record on the road:

14-5-0-0

Players to Watch

Birmingham

Carson Rose: 15 goals - 10 assists. 25 total points.

Mike Davis: 11 goals - 13 assists. 23 total points.

Colton Fletcher: 8 goals - 14 assists. 22 total points.

Huntsville

Sy Nutkevitch: 21 goals - 31 assists. 52 total points.

Jacob Barber: 23 goals - 26 assists. 49 total points.

Rob Darrar: 20 goals - 21 assists. 41 total points.

