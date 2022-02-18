Havoc Clinch Playoffs with Win over Bulls

PELHAM,AL - Trying to get revenge after their last trip to Pelham, the Havoc came out firing with Jacob Barber continuing to lead the league in goals, getting his 24th of the year. With that 1-0 lead, they would continue to apply pressure but could not get another by Hayden Stewart.

The second period would start similar to the first seeing Nolan Kaiser scoring his first goal since being out of the lineup for two weeks. The lead would only be 2-0 for a couple minutes as Sy Nutkevitch would wire one by Stewart, giving the Havoc a 3-0 lead with over 12 minutes left in the second period.

Heading into the third period with a 3-0 lead, the Havoc would continue to pressure the Bulls but wouldn't be able to score again. Zane Steeves would shutout the Bulls with 18 saves.

With a 3-0 win, the Huntsville Havoc have clinched a playoff spot for the 2022 President's Cups Playoff.

The Havoc will be back Sunday, February 20th for Team Poster Giveaway Night.

