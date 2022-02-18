Feasey Stars in Comeback That Falls Just Short against Storm

Moline, Ill.: Down 3-0 going into the third period, the Thunderbolts bounced back and nearly came back, with Brennan Feasey scoring three points in his debut to lead the way as Evansville fell just short, losing 4-3 in Quad City on Friday night. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Tuesday, February 22nd at 10:00am CST as they host the Vermilion County Bobcats. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

The Storm opened a 2-0 lead in the first period off goals from Marcus Ortiz on the power play and Nick Mangone at even-strength in the final two minutes of play. Mangone added another goal on a penalty shot to make it 3-0 early in the second period. Despite that, a strong game from Brian Billett, including 16 saves in the second period, kept Evansville alive in the game going into the third period.

At 8:41, Feasey scored his first goal to make it 3-1 on the power play from Cameron Cook and Coy Prevost. After the Storm came back to re-extend the lead to 4-1 on a goal from Shane Bennett, the Thunderbolts scored twice more in the fading minutes to bring Evansville back within 4-3. The first goal, scored by Zane Jones at 15:19, was assisted by Matt MacKay and Feasey, while Hayden Hulton scored at 18:02 from Feasey and Tyson Kirkby. A near-brawl ensued at the final buzzer as Feasey was cheap-shotted by Quad City's Michael Moran, but officials were able to keep things under control.

Feasey finished with a goal and two assists, while Jones and Hulton scored one goal each. Brian Billett finished with 34 saves on 37 shots. The Thunderbolts and Storm meet again on Saturday, February 19th at TaxSlayer Center.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

