Mayhem Fall in Birmingham

November 1, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - Drake Glover's shorthanded goal in the second period proved to be the difference as the Mayhem fell to the Bulls for the second time this season, 4-1.

The first period was one headlined by Josh Boyko, as he saved the first 14 shots of the game before exiting due to injury at 13:06 in the first period. Bailey Brkin made his Mayhem debut in relief, and stood tall at first, but could not stop the Bulls in the early portion of the second as Seth Benson and Drake Glover scored 40 seconds apart to give Birmingham a two-goal lead. Carson Rose potted his eighth goal of the year to stretch the lead to three. The physicality proceeded to ramp up, as Justin Kelley dropped the gloves with Jamie Dorsey for the first fight of the year for the Mayhem.

3:13 into the final period, Filimon Ledziankou was assessed a five-minute major for boarding. On the ensuing power play, the Mayhem scored their first goal of the game, as Matteo Ybarra found the back of the net for the first time in his career while extending his point streak to three games. The Mayhem used the powerplay as a momentum shift, as they outshot Birmingham 16-5 in the third period, but Seth Benson scored his second, and the dagger, to stretch the lead back to three for good.

The Mayhem are back in action again tomorrow night against Birmingham, and return home to Macon for Pack the Plex Night on Saturday, November 23 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

#AllOutMayhem

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.