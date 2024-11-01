Dawgs Downed 3-1 by Pensacola

November 1, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (1-3-1) struggled offensively on Friday night, falling 3-1 to the Pensacola Ice Flyers (1-3-0) at Berglund Center. Stephen Alvo scored the lone goal for the Dawgs, assisted by Nick Ford and Ryan Hunter.

Both teams enjoyed strong scoring chances early in the action, with three combined power plays, a shot that caromed off of a goalpost, and a couple of highlight saves by both squads. Late in the period, a slip in the offensive zone by the Dawgs sprung a 3-on-1 odd-man rush for Pensacola, and rookie Natan Verdes smashed a shot off of the post and in from the right wing to give the Ice Flyers a 1-0 lead in the final 32 seconds of the period. The visitors would take that advantage into the first intermission.

The Dawgs built some momentum from an early power play in the second period to find the game's tying goal. Ford collected the puck in the high slot, maneuvered his way past two Pensacola defenders to the low slot, then dished the puck out to his right to a wide-open Alvo. Alvo made no mistake, turning the puck into the Pensacola net to tie the game at the 5:09 mark. It didn't take long for the Ice Flyers to answer back, as a late pass by CJ Hayes to Dante Fantauzzi enabled Fantauzzi to tuck the puck into the net from the top of the crease at 9:19. A late power play in the period for Pensacola found paydirt as well, as rookie Shane Bull scored on a 'Hail Mary' type of shot. In the final seconds of the frame, Bull spun and just heaved the puck towards the Roanoke net hoping for it to go, and it made its way through all the bodies as time expired to make it a 3-1 lead for Pensacola entering the second break.

The third period continued to trend away from the Dawgs, as a couple of great chances weren't capitalized upon and the team passing started to leave a bit to be desired. Both teams had seven shots on goal in the third period, and both teams got another power play chance, but Pensacola was able to kill the game off down the stretch to earn the team's first win of the season.

Austyn Roudebush saved 18-of-21 shots faced in net for Roanoke, and Pensacola's Brody Claeys turned away 27-of-28 shots in the crease for Pensacola. Pensacola went 1-for-4 on the power play, while Roanoke went 0-for-3 on its chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will stay home on Saturday, November 2 against the Pensacola Ice Flyers at Berglund Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. EST in the Star City. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

