Barnaby Remains Hot for ThunderBolts Despite Loss to Havoc

November 1, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, IN: Matthew Barnaby continued his hot streak in his second stint as a Thunderbolt, scoring his fourth goal in four games for Evansville. However, it was not enough for the Thunderbolts, who fell 3-1 to the Huntsville Havoc on Friday at Ford Center. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, November 9th against the Macon Mayhem at 7:05pm CT.

Barnaby's goal came 13:01 into the first period, assisted by Scott Kirton and Derek Contessa. Despite some strong looks at extending the lead in the second period, the door was shut on the Thunderbolts, before Robbie Fisher tied the game for Huntsville with only 11 seconds remaining in the second period. The Havoc stormed ahead with two quick goals from Matt Allen and Benito Posa in the third period's first half, and the Thunderbolts were unable to come back despite some great late chances, with the Havoc coming away with the 3-1 win.

Barnaby scored Evansville's goal, while Ty Taylor finished with 34 saves on 37 shots. The Thunderbolts and Havoc meet once again on Saturday, November 2nd at Von Braun Center.

