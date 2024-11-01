Jordan Ernst's Hat Trick "Haunts" Storm 9-3 on Friday

MOLINE, IL - Jordan Ernst became the first Rivermen since Alec Hagaman, and the first player this season, to record a hat trick. On a night when the Quad City Storm were celebrating Halloween a day late, the Rivermen haunted the Storm with a 9-3 nightmare at Vibrant Arena at the Mark on Friday night.

Quad City got fired up early with two power plays early in the game and laid siege to the Rivermen. But Colby Muise and the Peoria defensive corps held firm and held off the Quad City attack. It was the Rivermen instead who struck first as John Aonzo s kated in over the line to the high slot before dropping a pass to rookie Frank Trazzera. Trazzera rifled a low, hard shot that beat goaltender Brent Moran five-hole to put the Rivermen up 1-0. That lead was extended after Alec Baer forced a turnover in the right-wing corner and got the puck to Carlos Fornaris. Fornaris, who had come into this evening with points in every game, found Jordan Ernst alone in the slot. The pass was quick and Ernst's shot even quicker as he roofed the puck into the top-shelf. Late in the period, Zach Wilkie rifled home a wrist shot from the deep slot that rang off the right post and into the net to secure his first goal of the year. Though Quad City netted a late goal to get on the board, they trailed 3-1 after 20 minutes.

Peoria picked up right where they left off in the first period as Michael McChesney sailed a shot from the high slot, through traffic, and into the back of the net to extend the Rivermen lead to 4-1. Ernst then rattled off two more goals with one coming off of a quick shot from the right - wing circle and the other coming from a power-play blast from the left-wing point. Ernst ' s goals netted him the hat trick on the road and ensured that Peoria enjoyed a dominating lead after two periods.

Trailing 6-1 going into the third, Quad City put up two quick goals in the first five minutes of the third period to trim the Rivermen lead to 6-3, but the Rivermen rallied and answered back. McChesney added his second goal of the night on a two-on-one rush with Mike Gelatt. Soon after, Griffen Fox add ed an empty-net goal late in the third as soon as he stepped out of the penalty box. Zach Nazzeret topped the offens ive blitz with a power-play strike in the closing minutes of regulation to cap off a three-goal run for the Rivermen to close out the contest.

Peoria will rest up and reset after Friday in preparation for another game with the Storm on Saturday at Carver Arena in Peoria. The face-off for the third meeting of the season between the rivals is set for 7:15 pm.

