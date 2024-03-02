Mayhem Crash and Burn in Rocket City

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Having secured 7 of the last 10 available points to them, the Macon Mayhem were looking to keep their good run of form going as they traveled to the Rocket City to take on the Huntsville Havoc. Most importantly, we'd like to send our thoughts and prayers to Huntsville's Dominick Procopio; we hope to see you back on the ice soon.

Huntsville's Dylan Stewart would open the scoring for the home side just 2:28 into the contest. Unfortunately, the game would take a terrible turn. Procopio would crash hard into the boards and would need significant medical care that would lead to a lengthy delay. Coming off the delay, the Mayhem would pounce on the ensuing faceoff. Sacha Roy would feed Billy Jerry, who was all alone in the slot. Jerry would make the most of the opportunity to even the game. Huntsville would once again capture the advantage as Benito Posa would strike on the breakaway. Jimmy Poreda would stop 10 of the 12 shots he faced in an emotional first period.

The Havoc would be off to the races in the early part of the second frame. Phil Elgstam would have an easy tap-in after a nice pass from Larsson. Moments later, another goal would be awarded to Huntsville after an elongated discussion about whether or not it snuck underneath Poreda. Macon would spend the rest of the period grinding out the game and searching for goal-scoring opportunities. They would come up short on two powerplay opportunities throughout the period and find themselves in need of a spark in the third after trailing 4-1 at the break.

Macon would find that spark. The Mayhem would kill off a lingering penalty from the second frame and then head to the powerplay themselves. A puck would settle for Jake Goldowski off the stick of Anthory Hora; Goldowski would smoothly slot it home on the back door to breathe new life into the visitors. Macon's momentum would seemingly be halted by a pair of penalties in rapid succession, but the short man unit would kill off the 5-on-3. Macon would then get a powerplay off their own, but it would be disastrous. Henderson would escape and score shorthanded. Huntsville would once again break loose, forcing Poreda to trip up the attacker and negate much of the powerplay from the double-minor. Macon would continue to fight, however, and would pull another one back. Dan Winslow would rip a shot that would be initially saved, but Derek Mecrones would be lurking in the danger area to power the rebound home. Another series of penalties would once again leave Macon short two skaters and eat up any time Macon may have used for a comeback bid. The Mayhem would fall by a 5-3 final.

The Mayhem will prepare for battle with the Quad City Storm next weekend in Moline. The Macon Mayhem will be back in the friendly confines of the Macon Coliseum on March 15th and 16th for Cherry Blossom Night and Muscogee Nation Night respectively. They'll host the Evansville Thunderbolts in those two which could be shaping up to be a defining weekend in the Mayhem's pursuit of a potential playoff spot. You can play a huge role in the hunt by showing up and showing out! For tickets or more information, visit maconmayhem.com or call us at 478-803-1592.

#BattleEveryShift

