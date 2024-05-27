2024-25 Home Schedule Released
May 27, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Macon Mayhem News Release
MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem have released their home game schedule for the 2024-25 season.
The Mayhem will kick off Opening Night of their 10th season at home on Saturday, October 19th, 2024. Overall, Macon's schedule includes 11 games on Fridays, 12 on Saturdays, 3 Sundays, and 1 game on one Tuesday and Thursday.
Below is the home schedule in its entirety:
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Friday, October 25, 2024
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Friday, November 29, 2024
Friday, December 13, 2024
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Friday, December 27, 2024
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Friday, January 10, 2025
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Friday, January 24, 2024
Saturday, January 25, 2024
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Friday, February 21, 2025
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Friday, February 28, 2025
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Friday, March 14, 2025
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Friday, March 21, 2025
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Friday, April 4, 2025
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Secure your seat to every game this season with Season Tickets!
