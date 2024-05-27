2024-25 Home Schedule Released

May 27, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem have released their home game schedule for the 2024-25 season.

The Mayhem will kick off Opening Night of their 10th season at home on Saturday, October 19th, 2024. Overall, Macon's schedule includes 11 games on Fridays, 12 on Saturdays, 3 Sundays, and 1 game on one Tuesday and Thursday.

Below is the home schedule in its entirety:

Saturday, October 19, 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024

Sunday, November 24, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, December 13, 2024

Saturday, December 14, 2024

Sunday, December 15, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024

Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Friday, January 10, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025

Friday, January 24, 2024

Saturday, January 25, 2024

Saturday, February 1, 2025

Sunday, February 2, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025

Friday, February 28, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025

Saturday, March 22, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Secure your seat to every game this season with Season Tickets!

