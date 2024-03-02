Game Preview: March 2 vs Fayetteville Marksmen

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Bushwackers are back for Bushwackers Night presented by White Smiles General Dentistry as they host the Fayetteville Marksmen to finish off the weekend series.

Doors: 6 p.m. CT | Puck Drop: 7:05 p.m. CT

Watch: FloHockey

Listen: Fox 101.1 The Fan

Tickets: https://icefly.co/3T3S69t

Ice Flyers Record: 20-20-1-2 (43 points, 7th)

Ice Flyers' Last Game: 5-4 OT win over the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday, March 1.

Fayetteville Marksmen Record: 25-14-5-0 (55 points, 4th)

Fayetteville Marksmen's Last Game: 5-4 OT loss to the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, March 1.

ICE FLYERS FOUNDATION'S 50/50 WEEKEND JACKPOT

It's your chance to win big with the Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 Weekend Jackpot! The lucky winner will be announced during the game tonight, on social media and at iceflyersfoundation.org. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to join in the fun and have a shot at a fantastic prize!

Purchase raffle tickets: iff5050.org

50/50 Weekend Benefactor - Canine Companions

GAME RAFFLES

Game Raffles - Fans can purchase Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle and Fan Raffle tickets at the Coca-Cola Concierge located above section 111. #17 Andy Willis' jersey will be up for grabs in the Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle with a team signed jersey being the night's fan raffle prize.

jERSEY aUCTIONS

Live Auction - Immediately after the game in sections 103 and 104!

Online Auction - Bid on game worn jerseys now until Sunday, March 3 at 7:00 p.m.

