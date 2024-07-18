Ice Flyers Acquire Playmaking Forward in Blockbuster Trade

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have acquired the playing rights of forward Cameron Cook and future considerations from the Fayetteville Marksmen in exchange for the playing rights of forwards Malik Johnson and Reggie Millette.

"Cam has been a guy on my radar since I took the Ice Flyers job last summer, " explained Head Coach Gary Graham. "I wasn't able to acquire him then, but I'm happy to be able to say he's an Ice Flyer now. Cam brings a tenacious work ethic, competitive level in practice, games, and in the gym. He's a proven scorer and playmaker in this league and I'm excited to work with him. I want to thank Malik and Reggie for their hard work and commitment to our program as we wish them the best in Fayetteville."

Cook, the Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada native started his professional career with the Evansville Thunderbolts during the 2021-22 season accumulating 37 points in 50 games with 17 goals and 20 assists. During the 2022-23 season, Cook tallied 26 points for the Thunderbolts in 27 games played while also playing for the ECHL Savannah Ghost pirates and ECHL Trois-Rivières Lions throughout the season. Last season, he played for the Fayetteville Marksmen and found the back of the net 18 times with 28 assists for a total of 46 points in 40 games including a stint with the ECHL Adirondack Thunder.

