Marksmen Acquire Malik Johnson, Reggie Millette, Send Cameron Cook to Ice Flyers

July 18, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the acquisition of forwards Malik Johnson and Reggie Millette from the Pensacola Ice Flyers in exchange for forward Cameron Cook and future considerations.

Johnson, 29, is a veteran of 110 SPHL games and has put up 63 points (33G+30A) and recorded 227 penalty minutes in the regular season- all with Pensacola. The LaSalle, Quebec, native has a knack for clutch performances, having scored three game-winning goals for the Ice Flyers in the 2023-24 season and a goal in Pensacola's two playoff games last spring.

"Malik brings veteran leadership to the team and plays a 200-foot game," said Head Coach Kyle Sharkey. "He adds depth and physicality to our forward group, and he's not only a great player, but great person, that our fans will enjoy seeing play for them each night."

Millette, 24, brings championship experience to the lineup, having won a Juniors championship with the Metro Jets and an NCAA Division-I championship with American International College.

"Reggie is a great addition to our family," said Sharkey. "He brings another physical presence to our team and has the ability to produce offensively. Millette and Austen Long were teammates in college and that connection will add to the chemistry and closeness that we have in the locker room."

The Jacksonville, Florida, native played 34 games in the ECHL with the Tulsa Oilers and registered 10 points (5G+5A) in 19 games with the Ice Flyers.

"We are extremely excited to bring both of these players into our family and look forward to getting the season going," said Sharkey.

