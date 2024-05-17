Ice Flyers Announce 2024-25 Home Schedule

May 17, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







Pensacola, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers announced their home schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season, which includes a total of 28 thrilling games to be held at the Hangar.

The home season schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 19, marking the start of what promises to be another exciting season as the team enters its 16th year at the Pensacola Bay Center.

The home schedule features a balanced mix of weekend and weekday games. Of the 28 home games, 17 are scheduled to take place over the weekend, including 13 Saturday games and 4 Sunday games.

The holiday season will also be packed with excitement as there are 4 home games scheduled in the festive month of December. 2025 sees the bulk of the home season schedule with January and February featuring 6 home games and March featuring 5 to finish out the regular season.

Fans are encouraged to mark their calendars and secure their seats early by signing up for season tickets. Learn more about the ways you can save and enjoy your favorite team here. Stay tuned by following our social media channels for more information about the full 2024-25 season schedule with details on theme nights and more!

*Game dates are subject to change.

Full Schedule

October

Saturday, October 19

Saturday, October 26

November

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Saturday, November 16

Wednesday, November 27

Saturday, November 30

December

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 21

Thursday, December 26

Saturday, December 28

January

Friday, January 3

Sunday, January 12

Friday, January 17

Saturday, January 18

Sunday, January 19

Friday, January 31

February

Saturday, February 1

Friday, February 7

Saturday, February 8

Friday, February 21

Saturday, February 22

Sunday, February 23

March

Friday, March 14

Saturday, March 15

Friday, March 21

Saturday, March 22

Sunday, March 23

