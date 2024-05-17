Ice Flyers Announce 2024-25 Home Schedule
May 17, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
Pensacola, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers announced their home schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season, which includes a total of 28 thrilling games to be held at the Hangar.
The home season schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 19, marking the start of what promises to be another exciting season as the team enters its 16th year at the Pensacola Bay Center.
The home schedule features a balanced mix of weekend and weekday games. Of the 28 home games, 17 are scheduled to take place over the weekend, including 13 Saturday games and 4 Sunday games.
The holiday season will also be packed with excitement as there are 4 home games scheduled in the festive month of December. 2025 sees the bulk of the home season schedule with January and February featuring 6 home games and March featuring 5 to finish out the regular season.
Fans are encouraged to mark their calendars and secure their seats early by signing up for season tickets. Learn more about the ways you can save and enjoy your favorite team here. Stay tuned by following our social media channels for more information about the full 2024-25 season schedule with details on theme nights and more!
*Game dates are subject to change.
Full Schedule
October
Saturday, October 19
Saturday, October 26
November
Friday, November 8
Saturday, November 9
Saturday, November 16
Wednesday, November 27
Saturday, November 30
December
Friday, December 6
Saturday, December 21
Thursday, December 26
Saturday, December 28
January
Friday, January 3
Sunday, January 12
Friday, January 17
Saturday, January 18
Sunday, January 19
Friday, January 31
February
Saturday, February 1
Friday, February 7
Saturday, February 8
Friday, February 21
Saturday, February 22
Sunday, February 23
March
Friday, March 14
Saturday, March 15
Friday, March 21
Saturday, March 22
Sunday, March 23
