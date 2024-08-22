Forward Matt Wiesner Signs with Ice Flyers

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Head Coach Gary Graham has announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Matt Wiesner.

"Matt is a guy you want on your team," said Graham. "Seeing him a lot last year in Birmingham, I appreciated the role that he's able to play. He's a guy that can play on any line and all special teams, plays with heart and jam and most importantly comes from a winning program. We want guys that know how to win and are willing to buy in."

A native of Newport Beach, California, Wiesner spent his collegiate career at NCAA Division III Babson College where he tallied 81 points (41g, 40a) in 86 games played. He started his professional career with the SPHL Birmingham Bulls in the 2022-23 season where he recorded 27 points (14g,13a) in 51 games played. The 27-year-old returned to the Bulls last season, finishing his sophomore campaign with 29 points (10g, 19a) in 54 games played.

"I'm itching to get the season going," explained Wiesner. "I've always loved the atmosphere at the Hangar and can't wait to see it rocking in October. I'm all about team and want to help get back into a long playoff run."

