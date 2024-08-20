Forward Cameron Cook Agrees to Terms with Ice Flyers

August 20, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers and forward Cameron Cook have agreed to terms for the 2024-25 season.

"Cam is a complete player," explained Head Coach Gary Graham. "He brings a constant work ethic to each game and every practice. His ability to play wing and center and all special teams gives us a lot of flexibility. Cam can be a top producer in this league while also being a shutdown defender and I'm looking forward to watching his continued development."

Cook, 26, started his professional career during the 2021-22 season with the SPHL Evansville Thunderbolts where he recorded 37 points (17g, 20a) in 50 games played. He played 27 games for the Thunderbolts in the 2022-23 season, recording 26 points (9g, 17a) before being called up to play for the ECHL Savannah Ghost Pirates and the ECHL Trois-Rivières Lions. Last season, Cook recorded a career high 46 points (18g, 28a) in 40 games played with the SPHL Fayetteville Marksmen finishing 7th in league power play goals and 15th in league scoring. The Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada native was then called up to the ECHL Adirondack Thunder where he recorded two assists in 6 games played.

"I'm really excited about the opportunity to play for the Ice Flyers," said Cook. "I am looking forward to playing at the Hangar in a Pensacola jersey and enjoying the awesome atmosphere and fans. Having played pro for a few years and not advancing to the finals, I have my eyes on winning a championship."

Single game tickets for the 2024-25 season go on sale on Monday, September 9 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Fans can secure their seats ahead of the general sale by purchasing group tickets or signing up for season tickets now.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.