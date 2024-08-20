Mayhem Bring Back Ishizuka

SPHL

Macon Mayhem







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that forward Tao Ishizuka has signed with the team for the 2024-25 season.

Ishizuka, 25, from Dedham, Massachusetts, made his professional debut last season with the Mayhem and played in three games, scoring his first SPHL goal in the final game of the season.

Prior to his professional career, Ishizuka spent four years at NCAA D-III Curry College and scored 34 points (15g, 19a) in 68 career games. 25 of those 34 points came in his star-studded senior season.

Ishizuka played three seasons in the EHL, with the Valley Jr. Warriors and Connecticut RoughRiders.

In his final season, he totaled 58 points (29g, 29a) in just 45 games with Connecticut.

Ishizuka and the rest of the Mayhem open the season at home on October 19. The only way to guarantee your ticket for Opening Night is through securing your season-ticket package today. Lock in your tickets by skating to maconmayhem.com.

August 20, 2024

