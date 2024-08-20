Marksmen Sign Forward Khristian Acosta for 2024-25 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday the team has agreed to terms with forward Khristian Acosta.

Acosta, 26, will be getting his first taste of professional hockey after splitting a collegiate career between Mercyhurst University and Utica College.

"We're excited to add Khristian to the Marksmen family," said Head Coach Kyle Sharkey. "He will be an exciting player to watch and has creative offensive ability. He has played at the highest levels of junior and college hockey and I'm looking forward to what he can bring to our team."

The New Jersey-native put up 54 points (17g, 37a) in 83 games with Utica and had nine points in 33 NCAA division-I games with Mercyhurst. Acosta has ties to current Marksmen Dalton Hunter, with whom he played alongside at Mercyhurst.

Acosta joins Hunter, Reggie Millette and Nick Parody on the list of announced players for the upcoming season.

