Bondarenko Returns for 2024-25 Season

August 29, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, Fla. - Forward Ivan Bondarenko and the Pensacola Ice Flyers have agreed to terms for the 2024-25 season.

"Ivan was a top priority for me to get signed this summer," said Head Coach Gary Graham. "He was by far our most consistent forward last season. I feel that his ceiling is way higher than what he showed this past season and we'll work together to help him achieve that."

Bondarenko returns to the Ice Flyers after an impressive 51-point season (15g, 36a) in 53 games played. His 36 assists propelled him to third place in franchise history for all-time assists, surpassing Ryan Salvis with a total of 107 over his three seasons with the team. Bondarenko's Ice Flyers journey began after a brief stint with the ECHL Wichita Thunder. In the 2021-22 season, he notched 46 points (14g, 32a) in 47 games played for the Ice Flyers. He followed that with a career-best 2022-23 season, racking up 54 points (15g, 39a) in 57 games played.

"Coming back for my 4th season, I have only one goal in mind," explained Bondarenko. "It's bringing the cup back to Pensacola. I want to lead this team and this city to our next championship parade."

Single game tickets for the 2024-25 season go on sale on Monday, September 9 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Fans can secure their seats ahead of the general sale by purchasing group tickets, purchasing a mini plan or signing up for season tickets now.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.