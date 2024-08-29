National Champ Defenseman Lassman Signs with Ice Bears

The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed rookie defenseman Kevin Lassman to their training camp roster for the 2024-25 season. Lassman comes to Knoxville after a successful collegiate career at NCAA Division III Hobart College (NY) where he helped the Statesmen to back-to-back national titles over the last two seasons.

"I've heard great things about the Ice Bears organization, fans and culture in Knoxville and I look forward to being a part of that," said Lassman. "I hope to adjust to the professional level quickly and hit the ground running in training camp."

The Parkland, FL native appeared in 74 career games for Hobart, scoring four goals with 25 total points. He assisted on the game-winning overtime goal to beat Adrian in the 2023 national championship game. The Statesmen shutout Trinity (CT) to defend their title last season. He also held a career +51 rating.

"Kevin is a steady presence who is capable of playing in all situations," said Ice Bears Head Coach John Gurskis. "It never hurts to have guys coming off of championship seasons and he's been a key piece in back-to-back championships."

The Ice Bears open their 23rd season Friday, Oct. 18 at Evansville. The team's home opener will be the following Friday, Oct. 25 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

