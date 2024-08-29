Stanko Comes Back to the Star City

August 29, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that forward Brenden Stanko has signed a contract for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Stanko will return to Roanoke for his second full professional season after a strong display in his rookie year. After signing with the Dawgs back on November 28, Stanko recorded 11 goals, 19 assists, and a plus-seven rating in 34 regular season games, and added one goal and one assist in two playoff games before suffering an injury in Game Two of the first round series against Quad City. Prior to signing with Roanoke, the Howell, Michigan native played for former Dawg and current Binghamton head coach Brant Sherwood, winning the FPHL's Rookie of the Month award to start this season by putting up 12 goals, 15 assists, and a plus-19 plus/minus rating in just 14 games before heading to the Star City. Prior to joining the Black Bears, the six-foot-one forward played five seasons at Adrian College (ACHA), helping the Bulldogs win the 2020-2021 ACHA Division One National Championship. In 142 college games, Stanko notched 81 goals and 114 assists.

"Stanko consistently impressed us last season," said Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner when asked about Stanko. "The wear and tear of a long season resulted in a late-season injury that ultimately took him out of the lineup. Brendan has worked relentlessly to recover from that injury and come into this season more prepared than ever. Our priority will be having Stanko healthy and in our lineup consistently this season."

Training camp is set to start October 8, 2024 at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times of sessions open to the public will be released at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season go on sale online and at the box office on Wednesday, September 18 at 10:00 A.M.

