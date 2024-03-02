SPHL Announces Suspensions - Corrected

March 2, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspensions:

Knoxville's Rex Moe

Knoxville's Rex Moe has been suspended one game under Rule 23.3, Game Misconducts, as a result his actions in Game 219, Knoxville at Roanoke, played on Friday, March 1.

Moe was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.5, Continuing Altercation at 10:49 of the third period.

Moe will miss Knoxville's game tonight against Roanoke.

Birmingham's Scott Donahue

Birmingham's Scott Donahue has been suspended two games under Rule 23.3, Game Misconducts and Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result his actions in Game 222, Birmingham at Peoria, played on Friday, March 1.

Donahue was assessed a major penalty for fighting, a game misconduct under Rule 46.9, Fighting Other Than During the Periods of the Game, and a game misconduct under Rule 75.5, Unsportsmanlike Conduct (Obscene Language) at 20:00 of the third period.

Donahue will miss Birmingham's games against Peoria (March 2) and Fayetteville (March 8).

Peoria's Tristan Trudel

Peoria's Tristan Trudel has been suspended three games under Rule 70.10, Leaving the Bench, as a result his actions at 20:00 of the third period in Game 222, Birmingham at Peoria, played on Friday, March 1.

Trudel will miss Peoria's games against Birmingham (March 2) and Pensacola (March 8 and 9).

Peoria's Mitchell McPherson

Peoria's Mitchell McPherson has been suspended four games under Rule 23.3, Game Misconducts, Rule 46.22, Instigator or Aggressor in Final Five Minutes of Regulation Time and Rule 70.10, Leaving the Bench, as a result his actions in Game 222, Birmingham at Peoria, played on Friday, March 1.

McPherson was assessed a major penalty for fighting, a game misconduct under Rule 46.9, Fighting Other Than During the Periods of the Game, and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Aggressor, at 20:00 of the third period.

McPherson will miss Peoria's games against Birmingham (March 2), Pensacola (March 8 and 9) and Quad City (March 15).

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.