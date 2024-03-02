ThunderBolts Edged 3-2 by Quad City

Evansville, In.: Despite a two-goal output from Aiden Wagner, strong penalty killing, and solid goaltending from Brendahn Brawley, the Thunderbolts came up just short against the Storm by a 3-2 score on Saturday at Ford Center. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Sunday, March 10th against the Pensacola Ice Flyers, puck drop at 3:00pm CT.

Wagner gave Evansville the first lead of the night at 9:54 of the first period with a wrap-around shot, assisted by Bronson Adams. A late first period surge by Quad City allowed them to take a 2-1 lead with goals from Cole Golka at 17:17 and Weiland Parrish at 19:52. Wagner tied the game back up for Evansville at 4:00 of the second period, as he sniped a rebound into the net off a face-off win from Mark Zhukov for Wagner's second goal of the night. Evansville killed off a Storm power play a few minutes later, however the Storm continued the momentum they picked up and regained the lead as Tommy Tsicos scored at 9:24. Despite outshooting Quad City 11 to 9 in the third period, Evansville was unable to find the tying goal, the closest attempt coming on a late power play as Myles Abbate hit the crossbar with about 3 minutes remaining.

Wagner finished with both Evansville goals, while Brawley made 30 saves on 33 shots. The Thunderbolts and Storm do not meet again this regular season.

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2023-24 season. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

