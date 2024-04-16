Thunderbolts Take on Rivermen in President's Cup Semifinal

Evansville, In.: Following their first-ever playoff series victory over the Birmingham Bulls in three games, the Thunderbolts' journey continues into the second round, where they will play the Peoria Rivermen for the opportunity to play in the President's Cup Final.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts began the series against the Bulls with a close 5-4 defeat in game one in Pelham, with goals from Dmitri Yushkevich, Myles Abbate, Brendan Harrogate, and Logan vande Meerakker. In do-or-die game two at Ford Center on Thursday, Mark Zhukov's goal forced overtime, where Chays Ruddy became the overtime hero in Evansville's 2-1 victory, forcing game three at Birmingham. The series was decided in overtime in game three on Saturday, with Matthew Hobbs scoring the series-winner just over five minutes into overtime. Saturday's regulation goals were scored by vande Meerakker, Vadim Vasjonkin, and Yushkevich. Cole Ceci played all three games in goal for Evansville, stopping 29 of 34 shots in game one, 34 of 35 shots in game two, and 56 of 59 shots in game three.

The Week Ahead:

Game one between the Thunderbolts and Rivermen will be at Ford Center this Wednesday, April 17th at 7:00pm CT, with general admission entry free of charge. Game two will be at Peoria on Friday, April 19th at 7:15pm CT. If necessary, Game 3 will also be at Peoria on Sunday, April 21st at 3:15pm CT. Fans can watch both Games two and three (if necessary) on FloHockey with a paid subscription or can listen in for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. Fans can also watch both games at the Official Thunderbolts away game watch party at Parkway Pizza on 3911 Broadway Avenue on Evansville's West Side.

Scouting the Opponent:

Peoria Rivermen:

Record: 37-14-5, 79 Points, 2nd Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Alec Hagaman (23 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Alec Baer (52 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Nick Latinovich (27-7-3, .916 Save %)

Thunderbolts 23-24 Record vs PEO: 5-8-1

The Rivermen swept their first-round series in two games over the Pensacola Ice Flyers, beginning with a 3-2 overtime win in game one at Pensacola on Thursday, with goals from Jordan Ernst and Tristan Trudel in regulation, and the overtime-winner from Cayden Cahill. Peoria routed Pensacola on home ice in game two by a 6-1 score on Saturday, with one goal each from Alec Hagaman, Mathew Rehding, Meirs Moore, Mike Gelatt, Ernst, and JM Piotrowski. Nick Latinovich was in goal for both games, stopping 42 of 44 shots on Thursday and 15 of 16 shots on Saturday.

Call-up Report

- Colton Kalezic (Cincinnati Cyclones - ECHL)

- 40 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P, 10 PIM

- Bair Gendunov (Tulsa Oilers - ECHL)

- 19 GP, 7 G, 5 A, 12 P, 4 PIM

- Mike Ferraro (Cincinnati Cyclones, prev. Savannah - ECHL)

- 41 GP, 5 G, 6 A, 11 P, 14 PIM

Transactions:

- No Transactions to Report -

