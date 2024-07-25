Mayhem Hire Dave Pszenyczny as Head Coach

July 25, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







MACON, Ga. - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced today that Dave Pszenyczny has agreed to terms to become the team's next head coach. Pszenyczny will be formally introduced in person at a press conference at the Macon Centreplex on Thursday, August 1 at 6:00 p.m.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dave for many reasons, but most importantly, he fits and portrays the vision we have for the culture of this team moving forward," said team owner/CEO Chuck Norris. "He is not only an experienced coach with a proven track record in the SPHL, but he is also a great person.

A native of Sterling Heights, Mich., Pszenyczny played parts of five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Sarnia Sting, Mississauga IceDogs, and Barrie Colts, before playing 13 years of professional hockey.

During parts of two seasons from 2006-08, Pszenyczny had stints with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies, as well as the ECHL's Phoenix Roadrunners, Alaska Aces, and Reading Royals.

Pszenyczny transitioned to the Central Hockey League, where he recorded a total of 49 goals, 90 assists, 139 points, and 744 penalty minutes in 347 games played in six seasons. He spent three seasons with the Bossier-Shreveport Mudbugs, where he won a CHL Ray Miron President's Cup championship in 2011. From 2011-14, he served as an alternate captain for the Missouri Mavericks.

In 2014, Pszenyczny returned to the ECHL for one season where he played 67 games for the Tulsa Oilers. With over 500 professional games of experience under his belt, Pszenyczny made his SPHL debut with the Peoria Rivermen in 2015. In three strong seasons of play, Pszenyczny was league runner-up in each of his SPHL seasons and was finally tabbed as the league's Defenseman of the Year in 2017-18.

He retired as a player following the conclusion of the 2018 playoffs, and became the first head coach in Quad City Storm history prior to the start of the 2018-19 season where he has spent the last six years at the post.

"There has been a lot of changes and uncertainty around Macon hockey in the past couple of years," said Pszenyczny. "In my many visits to Macon as both a coach and player, it's clear that the team has great support from the community - starting with a passionate fanbase. Through my conversations recently, it's clear we also have support from the venue and the city, which is crucial. My goal is to bring it all together on the ice and I am working every day towards building a team that I know we can all be proud of, both on and off the ice."

Pszenyczny is the seventh head coach in Mayhem history.

The only way to guarantee your ticket for Opening Night on October 19 is through securing your season-ticket package today. Lock in your seats for the 2024-25 season by skating to maconmayhem.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from July 25, 2024

Mayhem Hire Dave Pszenyczny as Head Coach - Macon Mayhem

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.